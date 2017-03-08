A woman suffered two broken arms while being attacked with a crowbar during a vicious road-rage incident, according to Edmonton police, who are still searching for the attacker.

The mother, 34, was returning to her home in the south-end neighbourhood of King Edward Park around 6:30 a.m. MT Tuesday after dropping off her husband at work, police say.

While approaching a small silver car stopped on the road, she honked her horn before passing it.

The car followed the woman for about one block to a nearby home, where she got out of her Hyundai Tucson to go inside.

The driver ran up to the woman and smashed her arms with a crowbar, police said.

She was taken to hospital and underwent surgery on her arms.

"We believe the suspect was swinging for the complainant's head, and she blocked it," said police spokesperson Scott Pattison. "Otherwise, those injuries could have been even more significant.

"[This] is a devastating event both physically and emotionally, and I know the family is traumatized by this."

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in dash-camera images.

He is described as:

Caucasian.

About 30 years old.

Six-foot-one.

Medium build.

Brown hair and blue eyes.

Wearing a grey toque, blue jeans and dark jacket.

Police are looking for this mid-2000s, four-door Chevrolet Aveo while searching for a man wanted in the attack of the 34-year-old mother. (Edmonton Police Service)

"We have an individual running around the city with some anger management issues," Pattison said.

"Regardless if she was impatient … certainly a violent response like this is unacceptable."

Investigators also are looking for two witnesses — a woman with a long white coat and a man walking two dark-coloured dogs — who were walking across the street from where the attack occurred. The attack happened at 76th Avenue and 87th Street.

The man's car is described as mid-2000s, silver four-door Chevrolet Aveo, with a seven-digit Alberta licence plate that starts with the letter B.

The car has a small fin or spoiler on the rear hatch, and steel winter wheel rims.