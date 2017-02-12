A plain fence surrounding the construction site of a new mosque in Sherwood Park is now covered with messages of support and love.

Lisa Slywka formed the initiative "Show your love, fill the fence" after hearing about the attack in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.

She wanted to help, so she posted her idea on social media and it spread from there.

"I'm surprised by the reach social media has brought it, and I'm thrilled that Sherwood Park has come out," Slywka said.

"I can't say I'm surprised because if i'm thinking it, maybe some other people are thinking it too."

Slywka has set up tables on Broadway Crescent and Broadview Road, where the mosque is being built.

Bins full of paper, stickers and other supplies are available so people can write messages of love and support to leave on the fence surrounding the construction site.

"I've seen about three dozen families stop by here and make messages, or hang up decorations, or both," she said.

"We had a group of senior citizens come with their canes and their walkers yesterday. Just people from all walks of life, all generations, all different groups."

Pastor Ian Edwards visited the mosque Sunday to hang up a poster that was passed around during the morning church service.

"Any problem we really have we need to use the community to solve it." Edwards said.

"So intolerance and lack of welcome must be answered not just by individuals but by a community, and say, 'This time you're here and you are welcome.'"

Slywka said she's been in contact with members of the mosque.

They reached out to thank her and the community, and she said they are planning a gesture of their own.

"For me, my hope has been met, it's come to fruition already," she said.

"The people that I wanted to know that I was thinking about them, they got in contact with me and said, 'We got the message.' So that was enough for me."

Skywka will be collecting messages to post on the fence until Valentine's Day, but will continue to collect them if people are interested.