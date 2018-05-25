Police to update investigation of north Edmonton murder 2 years ago

Edmonton police will provide new information Friday afternoon as part of the investigation into the murder two years ago of Gherezghiher Yemane.

Police will also emphasize that a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder is still available, said spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Yemane, 63, also known as Gary, was shot several times while walking near his house on Ozerna Road, between 69th Street and 165th Avenue, on May 27, 2016.

When police arrived, they found Yemane dead on the sidewalk.

In the weeks following the shooting, police released details about two drivers who may have witnessed what happened.

Some information around that part of the investigation will be revealed at the 3 p.m. news conference, Pattison said.

Homicide section Staff Sgt. Bill Clark and members of Yemane's family, including his wife and daughter, will be at the event which will be held where Yemane was killed.

Yemane worked as a nurse in Edmonton for 30 years. At the time of his death, he was an employee at the Misericordia Community Hospital.