Westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail between 97th Street and 107th Street are "still closed until further notice" after a traffic collision, Edmonton police said in a traffic update Monday.

Eastbound traffic on Yellowhead Trail had been reduced to one lane but the closed lanes were expected to reopen "momentarily," police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said at 4:10 p.m.

Traffic got snarled on the Yellowhead earlier Monday afternoon after a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a car.

The female driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the semi-trailer truck was not injured.

Road conditions were a factor in the crash, Sheppard said.

Police warned earlier the lane closures would likely affect rush-hour traffic.