Westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail between 97th Street and 107th Street are open again after a traffic collision earlier in the day, Edmonton police said at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Traffic got snarled on the Yellowhead earlier Monday afternoon after a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a car. Westbound lanes were closed and eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

The female driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the semi-trailer truck was not injured.

Road conditions were a factor in the crash, Sheppard said.