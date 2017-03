Traffic is snarled on the Yellowhead Trail on Monday afternoon after a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a car.

In a traffic advisory issued at 2:40 p.m., Edmonton police said the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail between 97th Street and 107th Street "are currently closed."

Eastbound traffic on the Yellowhead Trail is down to one lane.

Police said the road closures are expected to be in effect for the next several hours and will likely affect rush-hour traffic.