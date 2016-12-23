A year-end campaign to clear outstanding warrants by Red Deer RCMP netted 36 wanted offenders this week.

During the sweep, police checked 199 people and residences, executing 83 warrants and laying 117 charges for offences ranging from aggravated assault to drug offences and theft, said Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

"All communities have a number of outstanding warrants at all times, and it takes a lot of resources to administer them," Grobmeier said in a news release Friday.

"Our focus in this sweep was on serious offences and on habitual offenders who regularly fail to show up for their court dates."

Beyond the warrants that were executed, police said 44 more were cleared as police determined the offenders had moved away, were already in jail or even dead.

Grobmeier said the sweep will continue into the new year.

"We encourage anyone who is wanted on outstanding warrants to turn themselves in to the downtown RCMP detachment and save themselves the embarrassment and inconvenience of being arrested publicly by police."