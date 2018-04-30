Alberta's longtime assistant auditor general promoted to top job

Accountant Doug Wylie, who has worked for the province for 28 years, is Alberta's newest auditor general.

Wylie was sworn in at a ceremony at the legislature Monday.

"His valuable insight and extensive knowledge will serve him well in this challenging role," Speaker Bob Wanner said in a news release.

Wylie joined the office of the auditor general in 1989 and has been a professional accountant since 1991.

He has worked as the assistant auditor general for the last 14 years.

The auditor general is a nonpartisan officer of the legislature, responsible for conducting independent audits of every Alberta government ministry, department, regulated fund and agency.

Wylie's term expires on April 28, 2026.

He replaces Merwan Saher, whose eight-year term as Alberta's auditor general ended Saturday.