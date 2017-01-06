Canadian hockey fans like a player with heart.

Sherwood Park fans might have got that out of hometown goaltender, Carter Hart, as they watched him make 31 saves in the world junior hockey championship final against the United States, Thursday.

But the young player's gusto for the game wasn't enough.

Canada lost the gold medal game 5-4 in a shootout to the Americans.

Canada squandered a pair of two-goal leads in regulation time and outshot the Americans in a wild 20-minute overtime, only to be stone-walled time and again by U.S. goaltender Tyler Parsons.

Hart let in the only goal of the shootout.

Many bars across Canada would have been tense on Thursday night, but with one of their own in the game, there were a lot of fans holding their head in their hands inside Average Joe's Sports Bar in Sherwood Park.

A heart breaking reaction at the end of the shootout @AverageJoesSHPK .

Many cheering for hometown goalie, Carter Hart. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/4sH0su4sY9 — @TravisMcEwanCBC

Barry Radosh felt a sense of pride while watching Hart get so close to gold.

"Any time there's a player from the hometown you've got to cheer for them, and we're very proud," said Radosh.

He was happy with how the 18-year-old played in net.

"I don't think he let in any soft ones," said Radosh. "They were mostly tip ins and it's hard for him to save them. He's been good."

Sparky Huculiak coached Hart's father 20 years ago. He loved having a hometown player to cheer for.

"It was really good. I loved the storyline and it's really intense when you have that storyline," said Huculiak.

"He'll do well. He's a young kid, and really putting in an effort."

One of the happier moments in Sherwood Park while fans watched Canada score one of their four goals in a losing effort to the U.S. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Juliette Sharp was disappointed that Canada lost in a shootout, instead of playing another overtime. As a mother of a goalie, she was a little more critical of Hart's play in the gold medal game.

"I think he probably could have made a few more saves," said Sharp. "Parsons stood on his head and Hart sadly let in a few that he probably wants back."

'It's been an unreal game'

In a night where 8 goals were scored, Hart's big saves late in the game made an impression on the crowd.

"Obviously the big cheers are for the goals but being in Sherwood Park when he makes a good save the crowd here in the bar are cheering for him, absolutely," said Bryce Scoggins.

As crushed as many of the Sherwood Park fans looked after the loss, they left with the appreciation of a good hockey game.

"It's been an unreal game. It don't think it can get better," said Terry Radosh. "This whole tournament has been the best since the Oilers won the Stanley Cup."

Terry Radosh holds his hands over his face while watching an intense third period of the World Junior Championship's gold medal game. (Terry Radosh)

"It was going crazy in here," said Huculiak. It's too bad but the best part was that it was a good hockey game. Something we don't get too often. The Oilers won tonight, so it wasn't a total loss, eh."

Hart plays junior hockey for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League.

He was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers in June, the first goalie picked in the draft.