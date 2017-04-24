A 57-year-old Saskatchewan man was found dead Monday morning inside a grain hopper at a Sherwood Park business, RCMP say.

Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to a workplace accident around 9:30 a.m. at the Hi-Pro Feeds business located on Liberty Road, RCMP said in a news release.

The victim's body was found inside a grain hopper.

"Early indications suggest the victim was in the process of clearing the hopper when the accident occurred," the release said.

The name of the victim was not released.

No other information is being released. Federal Occupational Health and Safety investigators have taken over the follow-up investigation because a vehicle involved was from out-of-province, RCMP said.