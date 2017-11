An investigation is underway after a worker was pinned under concrete and died at an east Edmonton concrete facility on Saturday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were called to the Lafarge Precast plant at around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, a worker was pinned under some concrete.

A Lafarge crane operator was able to remove the material, freeing the worker. The worker died at the scene.

Occupational Health and Safety is now investigating. The worker's name has not been released.