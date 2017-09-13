An oilsands worker is recovering from minor injuries after an electrical fire at a Canadian Natural Resources oilsands plant north of Fort McMurray.

Company emergency crews responded to the fire on Monday evening inside a building at the Horizon plant site, CNRL spokesperson Julie Woo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Workers in the area were evacuated as the fire was extinguished by first responders on site. A full evacuation of the plant, located 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, was not required, CNRL said.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Woo would not say if the worker was an employee or a contractor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed, CNRL said.

The fire is not expected to impact operations or production because the plant had already been shutdown Monday morning in preparation for planned maintenance, CNRL said.

Occupational Health and Safety officials were unavailable to comment on the investigation.