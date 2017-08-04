Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a 29-year-old construction worker in Edmonton after the man had two seizures in one week, the first at work.

The man was operating an asphalt roller at a construction site at 199th Street and 23rd Avenue on July 7, said Trent Bancarz, a spokesperson with Alberta Labour.

"He experienced a seizure and the machine rolled into an excavation," Bancarz told CBC News on Friday.

The man was treated for severe dehydration and released from hospital. It was 30 C that day.

Bancarz said they weren't aware of any other injuries.

It's not clear whether the seizure was related to the work the man was doing that day in such hot weather.

A week later, on July 14, the worker had another seizure at home and died from that, Bancarz said.

"While he may not have died on the job site, he may have died from something that was work-place related, and that's why we're investigating."

CBC requested autopsy results but the medical examiner's office will not release them. It's not known whether the man had pre-existing medical conditions.

The man was working for Sureway Construction, Bancarz said. The company has not responded to requests for comment or information.

An OHS investigation may take up to two years to complete, Bancarz said.

Legislation under OHS obligates employers to ensure their staff are working in safe conditions, he said.