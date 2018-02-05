Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Fort McMurray home Sunday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at 104 Loutit Road just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man dead inside the home.

Police are not calling the death suspicious but have called in the RCMP major crimes unit and the forensic identification section to assist.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Police want to talk to anyone who was in the area of 104 Loutit Road on Sunday night and may have seen anything unusual. Those people are asked contact RCMP directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.