The Women's March on Washington began as a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's views on immigrants, women and foreign affairs.

But a series of "sister marches" on Saturday has expanded to more than 600 events around the globe, including one in Edmonton at the Alberta legislature starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers say the local rally is a chance to promote inclusiveness, tolerance and equality.

"We're trying to make it clear that this is not about Mr. Trump," said Alison Poste.

"It's more about some of the forces, I suppose, that put him into this position. Where even the most vile language … for a candidate, is not a barrier for him to hold the highest office. And that's a problem."

Alison Poste has helped organize the rally at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

Trump has made many comments before and since the U.S. election that shocked and angered a variety of groups.

In a taped 2005 conversation, he bragged about being able to use his fame to grope women without their consent. "Grab them by the pussy," Trump said on the tape. "You can do anything."

Poste said the march is intended to raise awareness and send a message that such language and attitudes won't be tolerated.

Inclusive event

Despite the name "Women's March," Saturday's event is far from exclusive.

The "sister marches" have been widely promoted since the November election and have spawned an offshoot called Men of Women's March.

In an email, co-Founder James Michael from New York said that initiative has helped bring men together.

"Without women, none of us would be here. It's that simple," Michael said. "All they are asking for is to be heard, understood, and respected."

Because women's rights are human rights, and human rights are women's rights. #MENofWM https://t.co/30P3672qqq — @kaclk

Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack said he plans to attend Saturday's rally to support women and human rights.

"I still find we have a long way to go to achieve gender equality," he said.

Knack said the event is not directed toward a particular political group.

"It may have been sparked by the election in the U.S., but they are focused on keeping this event non-partisan," he said.

Coun. Scott McKeen said as a public leader he thinks it's important that he attend.

"I feel that everybody should go," McKeen said. "In 2017, we're still fighting for women's rights? It sounds ludicrous to me when I subscribe to the notion that all of us are equal."

Poste said the event is not based on partisanship or gender.

"Although it is called the Women's March, we are absolutely welcoming of men and boys and non-binary folks, who believe that women's rights are human rights."

Edmonton woman goes to DC

Michelle Brewer, one of three organizers of the Edmonton march, is part of a contingent from Canada heading to Washington on buses from Toronto, Montreal, Windsor and Ottawa. In the U.S. capital they will march as a Canadian group.

"We're concerned about the changes that are happening in the U.S. and their trickle-down effect, and some of the things that are happening at home ... in Edmonton, in Alberta, in general. Provincial politics has been hard on women."

Michelle Brewer is part of the Canadian group heading to DC for the Women's March on Saturday.

Brewer was referring, in part, to Calgary Northwest MLA Sandra Jansen, who dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race last August after being harassed at a convention in Red Deer. Jansen was then bombarded with misogynist messages on social media after she crossed the floor to join the NDP.

Poste said the Women's March in Edmonton sent invitations to all Alberta MLAs but only heard back from a few.

Several speakers are lined up, including MP Linda Duncan, Marni Panas from the LGBTQ community and Nasra Adem, Edmonton's youth poet laureate.