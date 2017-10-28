Two women killed in a crash near Lloydminster last month were remembered by the Liberian community at a service in Edmonton on Saturday morning.

More than 200 people attended the joint funeral of Eva Fatu Tumbay, 37, and Jeanette Wright, 53, at West Meadows Baptist Church.

The two women, along with Glorious Blamo, 35, were killed on Sept. 22nd in Lloydminster after their minivan was hit by a stolen truck.

A fourth woman, Janet Wright Gaye, 32, was critically injured in the collision but has since been released from hospital.

During ​Saturday's service, more than 10 speakers from community organizations and religious groups spoke about the two women.

James Brown knew both women very well and considered them friends. He said Tumbay, a mother of four, was a generous person who would often be asked to cook food for weddings and other gatherings.

"She couldn't say no to anyone," he said.

Others remembered Tumbay as a thoughtful woman who took the time to call people to wish them a happy birthday or to celebrate a wedding anniversary.

Thomas Bumbeh knew all three victims killed in a car crash on Sept. 22nd near Lloydminster. A joint funeral was held on Saturday, Oct. 28th for two of the victims. (CBC)

Victims involved in Liberian community

Brown says both women were instrumental in helping Liberians settle in Edmonton.

According to friend Thomas Bumbeh, Wright helped start up many of the Liberian community groups people have come to rely on. She also helped many Liberian women in need.

Bumbeh fondly remembers Wright convincing him to get his real estate license. When he did, she was his first client and bought a home from him.

"Jeanette would not just advise you, she would follow up on that advice," he said.

Glorious Blamo was also remembered by families and friends at Saturday's service as someone who was always helping out the church congregation in times of need.

Her funeral was held on Oct. 21st.

RCMP charge suspect

Police have charged 26-year-old Brandon Stucka in the deaths of the three women.

Stucka faces several charges including criminal negligence causing death.

The four women in the minivan were on their way to visit family in Minnesota as part of an annual trip when their van was struck.

Bumbeh says the impact the three deceased women had on their community will be felt for a long time as their families and friends begin to heal.

"We are still wondering if the individuals who caused this accident really know the damage and the harm they have caused to the community," Bumbeh said.

"It's huge, huge damage to the community."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the families of the women.