A 64-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being struck by a school bus in the Bonnie Doon area of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 82nd Avenue and 85th Street around 11 a.m., Edmonton police said in a news release.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital, but avoided serious injury, police said.

Emergency officials closed 82nd Avenue between 83rd Street and 86th Street for more than an hour after the collision, but the route has since been re-opened to traffic.