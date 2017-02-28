A woman's death in her Wainwright home last week has been declared a homicide, RCMP say.

Nichole Clifford, 31, was found dead in her home Friday morning. Police found her body after being called at 10:30 a.m. to check on her because she had not arrived at work.

Her death was initially considered suspicious.

An autopsy performed Tuesday in Edmonton determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Clifford's death is now being investigated as a murder, RCMP said in a news release.

Police continue to investigate and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of 12th Street and 8th Avenue in Wainwright between the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23 and the morning of Friday, Feb. 24.

Clifford's home is at 1206 8th Ave.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding Clifford's death is asked to contact RCMP, or contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Wainwright is 207 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.