A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in an early morning hit and run in north Edmonton on Wednesday.

The woman, believed to be in her early fifties, was crossing the street in the area of Fort Road and 131st Avenue at around 1 a.m. when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Edmonton police are searching for a dark coloured SUV seen driving in the area at the time of the crash.

As of 5;30 a.m. officers remained on scene and Fort Road southbound at 131st Avenue had been closed to traffic.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.