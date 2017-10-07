A woman driving on the wrong side of Anthony Henday Drive early Saturday morning was killed after her van hit another vehicle head-on.

The Edmonton police collision unit is investigating the crash, which happened at about 2:45 a.m.

The woman, 28, was driving a Honda Odyssey north in the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near 109th Avenue. She crashed head-on into a Mercedes, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Mercedes sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

This is Edmonton's 23rd fatal traffic accident this year.