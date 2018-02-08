A 26-year-old woman has been transported to hospital, and an elderly man has been charged, after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene near 66th Street and 12th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.

The woman was walking east across a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound Hyundai, police said in a news release.

The vehicle was being driven by an elderly man, police said. He has been charged with careless driving.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian on scene and took her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further details were provided by police.