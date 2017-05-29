A woman who was taken into custody in Leduc on Sunday was seriously injured by a police dog during an arrest that is now under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The incident began at about 11:30 p.m., when patrol officers in west Edmonton spotted an SUV, thought to be stolen, with four people inside.

The police helicopter took over surveillance, watching as the four abandoned the SUV and got into a second vehicle.

As the helicopter followed the second vehicle, officers searched the SUV and found a shotgun inside, ASIRT said in a statement.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, the suspects left Edmonton and drove into Leduc. At that point, RCMP were called in to help.

In Leduc, the suspects abandoned the second vehicle in a residential area and fled on foot.

One suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was found hiding under a vehicle.

When the woman refused to surrender, officers used an Edmonton Police Service dog to apprehend her.

The woman was seriously injured and required hospitalization.

Police arrested the three other suspects without incident.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.