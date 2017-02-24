A woman found dead in a vehicle on the outskirts of northeast Edmonton died of gunshot wounds, homicide investigators confirmed Friday.

After an autopsy Wednesday, police identified the victim as Cynthia Deborah Kennedy, 39, of Edmonton.

Officers, responding to a 911 call from a nearby resident, found Kennedy's remains Monday on a rural property near 258th Avenue and Meridian Street.

Kennedy was known to police and had an extensive criminal record.

Police are not releasing further details on the investigation.

Kennedy's death is the city's eighth homicide of 2017.