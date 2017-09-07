Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after the death of a woman who was found inside a burned-out holiday trailer on the side of the road on the city's south side.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. on Thursday. A holiday trailer parked near 73rd Avenue and 106th Street was on fire.

The woman was found inside. Police would not say if she was pronounced dead on scene, but said she was not transported to hospital.

'It's really at the infancy of the investigation'

An autopsy will be completed in Edmonton to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police would not say if the case is considered suspicious.

"It's really at the infancy of the investigation," said Const. Michelle Mosher. "People are being interviewed and that's all the information we can provide right now."

Investigators are not releasing the name of the woman who died.

It's the second similar case in Grande Prairie this week, but the two deaths are "not believed to be related," said Mosher.

A woman was found dead inside a Grande Prairie apartment suite after a fire early Wednesday.

Emergency services personnel responded to a report of a fire in the Montrose Apartments complex on the east side of the city about 7 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

A woman was found dead inside the apartment. No one else was injured, police said.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.