One woman and her dog are dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Edmonton's west end Saturday night.

Police were called to a marked crosswalk at Suder Greens Drive between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Greens Drive at 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman and her dog dead at the scene.

The woman was struck by a green Lexus SUV, which was driven by a 42-year-old man. His wife and 12 year old son were in the vehicle at the time. No charges have been laid.

Alcohol is not being considered as a factor in the collision. Police are investigating whether speed played a role.