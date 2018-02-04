A 21-year-old woman has died of injuries she sustained in a collision on Highway 16A near Spruce Grove on Friday.

RCMP say the collision happened about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. A sedan was travelling east on Highway 16A when it crossed the median and was struck by a pickup truck heading west, near Range Road 270.

The woman driving the sedan was taken to hospital in Edmonton, where she died Saturday. The man driving the pickup was not injured.

No charges will be laid, and police are not releasing the identity of the victim.