A 69-year-old woman has been found dead inside a home after a fire early Monday in the northwestern Alberta hamlet of Blue Ridge.

The woman's 74-year-old husband was flown to Edmonton via STARS air ambulance. He was later released from hospital.

Whitecourt RCMP, the Whitecourt and Blue Ridge fire departments and an ambulance service responded to a house fire at 2:20 a.m. Monday after receiving reports that two people were trapped inside.

The woman was found dead inside the laundry room, Whitecourt RCMP Cpl. Martin Lajeunesse said. The fire was contained to that room, he added.

Her husband got out on his own and was outside the home when first responders arrived, Lajeunesse said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Officer of the Fire Commissioner and the Edmonton medical examiner.

Fire investigators were still at the scene early Monday afternoon, Lajeunesse said.

Blue Ridge, a hamlet of about 230 people, is 31 kilometres east of Whitecourt.