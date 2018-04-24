Death of woman, 25, in north Edmonton weapons complaint, ruled suspicious

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found injured in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Officers found the victim after being called to investigate a weapons complaint in the area of 78th Street and 143rd Avenue around 2 p.m., police said.

EMS treated the woman on scene. She was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The death has been ruled suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

A second location, four blocks away, in the area of 143rd Avenue and 82nd Street may be linked to the case and remains of interest to investigators, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.