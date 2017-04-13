If you thought Alberta was finished with cold and blowing snow, you're wrong. Winter is going out like a lion.

Environment Canada is warning drivers in northern Alberta to take care as a "major" spring snowstorm is set to wallop the region.

The storm is expected to bring up to 25 centimetres of snow to the area on Friday.

An intense low pressure system over Montana will bring the wintry weather system into communities stretching from Whitecourt to Fort McMurray, according to a series of alerts from Environment Canada.

The storm should hit northeast Alberta Friday night, but the eastern slopes of the province are already being buried.

Albertans in the affected regions can expect intense snowfall and strong easterly winds, which may cause low visibility and blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and weather alerts should be closely monitored overnight, officials said.

Although Edmonton has not been included in the alerts, the city can expect up to 10 millimetres of freezing rain, wet snow and gusting winds through the afternoon and evening.

The heavy snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning.