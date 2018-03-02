A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snowfall and battering winds to most of Alberta Friday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the capital region, and a large swath of the province, as a powerful system moves in from the west coast.

Snow is expected to start Thursday and continue until Sunday as the system moves slowly east.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall within a 48 hour period.

It's going to be a nasty weekend, said Environment Canada meteorologist David Phillips.

'An unwanted house guest'

"This storm has come in from the west, over the Pacific," Phillips said in an interview Friday morning with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It's got lots of energy. It's a sprawling system but it's also a labouring system. It's very slow moving so it has more time to spread its misery.

"Instead of hitting and running, it's going be hitting and staying, not unlike an unwanted house guest."

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for regions as far north as Grande Prairie and Barrhead; east to Red Deer, Lloydminster, and Medicine Hat; south to Brooks and Okotoks, with snowfall warnings to the west for Rocky Mountain House, Kananaskis, and Crowsnest Pass.

Along with the snow, there will be strong easterly winds which will generate blinding blowing snow, especially over exposed stretches of highway.

Drivers are being told to avoid all non-essential travel as visibility could suddenly be reduced to zero in the battering winds.

Philips expects the storm will hit the Edmonton region by mid-morning Friday. Drivers shouldn't venture out, if they can avoid it, he said.

"It's going to be a long, drawn out system," said Phillips. "You're not going to miss it. It's just been delayed upon arrival in Edmonton.

"It's sort of on the outskirts, headed your way."

Winter storm warnings are issued when at least two types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.