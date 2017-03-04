Edmontonians who've been missing the snow over the past several weeks of warmer winter weather may have woken up smiling on Saturday as the flurries started to come down.

Edmonton is expected to get five to 10 centimetres of snow by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour, according to Environment Canada. The temperature is projected to fall to –15 C by Saturday afternoon and –21 C by the evening.

Between the years 1996 and 2016 in Edmonton, 2011 holds the record for most snowfall on March 4 with 47 centimetres.

The early March flurries come a few weeks after Edmonton broke a 100-year temperature record of 15.4 C on Feb. 15.