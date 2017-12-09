Get into the spirit of the season with lights, decorations, sleigh rides and tradition along this stretch of 148th Street between 92nd and 100th Avenues in support of the Edmonton Food Bank from now until Jan. 2.

Edmontonians storm this Hawrelak Park attraction in a big way — more than 100,000 visitors last winter alone. Check the website before heading to the park. They're hoping to stop the dripping and have it open by Jan. 1.

The legislature grounds showcases 500 trees adorned with 180,000 festive lights and until Dec. 23 more than 50 ensembles will perform on the grand staircase. It's also where the New Year's Eve bash will take place Dec. 31.

The festival of lights at the Edmonton Valley Zoo includes a skating rink, maze, fire dancers and more on the weekends in December and between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31.

Alberta Avenue comes alive Jan. 13-14 with street performers, dancing and skating at Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. A staple of the season for more than a decade.

Lights, canoe and action are all part of the adventure at La Cité Francophone in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood. Channel your inner voyager and drink in this festival featuring culture, music and a ton of surprises on Feb. 2-3.

This hot festival always draws a crowd to Old Strathcona for ice carvings, slides and an ice bar are all part of the fun Jan. 25-28 and again Feb. 1-4.

You'll want to carve out some time to take in this 10-day February festival in Hawrelak Park. Snow sports and activities means this Silver Skate is always a golden time on Feb. 9-19.

Stride along at Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival on Feb. 9-11, one of Canada's premier cross-country ski festivals.

Edmonton city hall gets hopping on Sunday's between 1 and 4 p.m. with jazz music and free skate rentals.

With IceWays at Victoria Park Oval, Rundle Park and a family ice-trail in the Kenilworth neighbourhood, there are lots of free outdoor places to take a turn on your skates.

A showdown of the best Ice Cross Downhill racers in the world. Yes that's a thing. More than a thousand fearless skaters racing down an ice course for a two-day competition March 9-10.

