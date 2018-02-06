Alberta's government will immediately boycott all imports of wines from British Columbia, Premier Rachel Notley announced Tuesday, escalating the inter-provincial spat over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

The province's tough stance follows B.C.'s call last week for further review of the oil-spill risk from the pipeline expansion, a move that could delay a project Alberta sees as vital to its economy.

Alberta first retaliated by suspending talks to buy B.C. electricity.

But Notley upped the stakes dramatically on Tuesday, saying the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) will immediately halt the imports of all wines from its western neighbour. The AGLC controls almost all alcohol imports into the province, which are then sold through privately owned liquor stores.

"The wine industry is very important to B.C.," Notley said at a news conference from the Alberta Legislature. "Not nearly as important as the energy industry is to Alberta and Canada, but important nonetheless.

"I know a lot of Albertans who love B.C. wine. Quite frankly, I'm one of them."

​In 2017, Alberta imported about ​17.2 million bottles of wine from B.C., Notley said. That amounts to about $70 million per year paid to B.C. wineries.

The AGLC will also be "stepping up enforcement on direct-to-consumer sales," the premier said.

Of the B.C. wine already in the province, Notley said her government encourages Albertans to think about the province's energy workers when ordering a beverage in a bar or restaurant.

"Maybe choose some terrific Alberta craft beer instead."

Notley added this is one step towards waking B.C. up and forcing the federal government to take action.

She regrets it will hurt the B.C. wine industry but said she is frustrated that Alberta is playing by the rules for pipeline approvals while B.C. continues to flout them.

The premier said her government still plans to take legal action against B.C. on the issue.

Fort McMurray restaurant owner 'proud'

Notley noted the boycott was prompted by suggestions from Albertans.

One of the first to go public with a boycott was Karen Collins, owner of Asti Trattoria Italiana in Fort McMurray, who announced last week she would no longer carry B.C. wines. On Tuesday, she said she never believed her stance "would snowball like this."

"Proud of my community and my province,"she said on Facebook.

Notley hinted the boycott could have political consequences for Premier John Horgan, who has the slimmest of majorities in the B.C. Legislature. A byelection is underway in the heart of B.C. wine country to fill the Kelowna West seat vacated by former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark.

When asked if she felt the Alberta wine boycott could have an impact, Notley responded, "I'm not sure who expected to win what in that byelection but I suspect it will be matter of discussion."

However, Kelowna West has been held by the Liberals for decades.