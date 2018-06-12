Battering winds pry plate glass window off downtown highrise

Health and safety officials are investigating after battering winds pulled a large plane of glass off a downtown highrise Monday, sending it shattering into the windows of a neighbouring tower.

The plate glass window came off the JW Marriott building and flew into the side of Edmonton Tower, said Lauren Welsh, Occupational Health and Safety spokesperson.

"High winds blew a pane of glass from a tower under construction in downtown Edmonton," Welsh said.

"And the flying glass from that building damaged glass on the nearby [Edmonton] Tower."

Welsh could not say when the pane came loose.

No one was injured, she said.

Work order, road closure

102nd Street between 103rd and 104th Avenue remained closed to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday afternoon as repairs to the damage on both buildings continued.

"It's still shut down and there are staff on site to make sure no one enters that area," Welsh said.

"I know they're looking to secure the damaged glass at the Edmonton Tower building, but that's going to have to wait until the winds die down a bit."

The incident happened after the city was placed under a wind warning and gusts reached upwards of 90 km/h throughout the afternoon.

A work order has been issued for the construction site to ensure the contractor responsible for the glass installation properly secures their materials, Welsh said.

What caused the window go flying during the storm remains unclear, Welsh said.

"That's something OHS will be looking into," she said.