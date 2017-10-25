Batten down the hatches. It's going to be cold and windy one.

Edmontonians are being told to brace for battering winds on Wednesday, as a powerful storm moves east across the province.

Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning for much of the province, including Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

An area stretching from Westlock in the north to Cypress Hills in the south is under advisory.

The strongest gales will likely come out of the north as an intense low-pressure system forms near Grande Prairie and moves toward southeastern Saskatchewan this evening, Environment Canada said.

Very strong winds of 70 km/h, with gusts up to 100 km/h or more, will develop as the storm gains strength throughout the day.

The agency warns that winds could cause damage to roof shingles and windows and cautions that drivers may need to adjust to changing road conditions.

Strong westerly winds have already begun to blow in southwestern Alberta, and will begin to surface in north Alberta late Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in the north, Environment Canada is forecasting snow. The low-pressure system is expected to bring up to 15 to 25 centimetres to the Fort McMurray and Wabasca regions by late Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are warned rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some regions.

Snow began piling up Wednesday morning in some northern Alberta communities.

Michelle Knoblauch woke up to a bit of winter wonderful at her home, about 20 minutes northwest of Peace River. Around six inches of snow had piled up by the time this photo was taken, she said.

Michelle Knoblauch says the heavy snow downed a tree on her property near Peace River on Wednesday. (Supplied/Michelle Knoblauch)

CBC's Fort McMurray reporter David Thurton said the city got its first taste of winter Wednesday as well.