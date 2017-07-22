Alberta Wildrose Party members have ratified the agreement to join with the Progressive Conservatives to form the new United Conservative Party by an overwhelming majority of 95.4 per cent.

Out of the 24,598 members who cast a ballot, 23,466 said "yes" and 1,132 said "no." The party said 57.7 per cent of eligible voters weighed in.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean used his speech after the results were revealed to announce he was resigning as soon as papers were filed for the new party and running for leadership of the new party.

"I will be there running to lead our new movement, with already-great qualified candidates, who will put their names forward and I plan on being Alberta's next premier," Jean told the crowded ballroom at the Radisson Hotel in Red Deer, Alta.

The crowd erupted in cheers and started chanting his first name.

The Wildrose vote is the first step in the process. The results of the Progressive Conservative vote will be announced by PC Leader Jason Kenney in Calgary after voting closes at 6 p.m. MT.

If PC members approve the deal by a simple margin of 50 per cent plus one, the two parties will unite under the banner of the United Conservative Party.

Both Jean and Kenney have said a united conservative party is required to defeat Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and the NDP in the 2019 provincial election.

Pros and cons

Earlier in the day, Wildrose party members debated the pros and cons of a proposed unity deal in a lively open mic session that kicked off a special general meeting in Red Deer Saturday.

During the Saturday morning debate, members had 60 seconds to speak for or against the deal.

People on the "no" side said they were against uniting with the PCs who they feel are entitled and arrogant.

Eugene Eklund from the provincial riding of Whitecourt-Ste. Anne said the unity agreement was a PC attempt to take over the Wildrose.

"The PC party does not want us," he told the room. "All they want is our vote so they can win again."

Brian Jean casts his ballot for unity. #ableg pic.twitter.com/IOFOgUHLN3 — @MBellefontaine

But the majority of speakers urged members to approve the deal.

"If you're not voting in favour of this unity agreement, it's basically a vote for the NDP," said Elton Wood from Stony Plain.

"I don't care if you don't like the PCs or what, but it's simply ludicrous not to vote in favour of this."