The Wildrose Opposition wants to hear from Albertans about rising crime in Alberta through a new task force announced Wednesday.

Wildrose justice critic and Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt will chair the committee, which will hold meetings across the province across the next few months.

"We will seek to hear from law enforcement, local government, community leaders and Albertans who are worried about the impact of crime in their communities," Pitt said at a news conference in Edmonton.

"We will ask for new solutions and ideas to solve the problems facing our province. We will discuss ways to build safer communities."

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre will serve as co-chair of the task force.

The Wildrose plans to get feedback on tougher sentencing for people found guilty of trafficking and manufacturing fentanyl and other opioids.

They also want to know what people think about increased monitoring for violent offenders and Bill 201, proposed legislation to increase public reporting on the justice system.

The bill failed to pass second reading last week.

Pitt said the task force intends to have a report completed by the fall.