Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said he would look into allegations a constituency association is breaking election financing rules by allowing businesses to donate to two party fundraisers in Leduc.

The Alberta NDP has complained to Elections Alberta about two events organized by the Wildrose constituency association in Leduc-Beaumont.

Companies and unions have been prohibited from donating to Alberta political parties since June 2015.

The first event is a Unite the Right town hall in Leduc being hosted on Wednesday night by Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt and PC MLA Mike Ellis.

The sponsor is Cindy Miller of the Professional Realty Group in Leduc. Someone from the constituency association said on Facebook that Miller's sponsorship was a personal donation.

Another event is scheduled for May 24 when the eight highest bidders in an auction will get to have dinner with Jean at the Sawmill restaurant in Leduc.

According to the same Facebook page, a company called CRK Holdings has bid $200.

Jean said he wasn't aware of the NDP's allegations but said he would check them out. He suggested people with the constituency association may not be aware the law had changed.

"I'm going to pick up my phone as soon as I'm done here and I'm going to find out exactly what's happening and why they're taking that approach because obviously they must not be aware of the rules," he said.