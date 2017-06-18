The mother of Opposition Leader Brian Jean is claiming victory after she helped stop an attempt by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to expropriate land that engineers say should not be developed after the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Frances Jean owns the land with her son.

"I just think the city should keep out of people's personal properties," she said.

Wood Buffalo municipal council debated a motion last week to expropriate 14 lots that sit on a slope in the subdivision of Waterways.

A slope stability assessment prepared for the wildfire recovery task force describes the area as having "some inherent risks of damage to infrastructure due to slope movements if careful planning, construction and maintenance are not followed."

After hearing objections from Frances Jean and three other residents, council amended the motion to buy out all the properties — except for four lots owned by the Jeans and others who were against the idea. The motion carried 7-4.

In May, council had approved a mandatory buyout of 21 other lots in Waterways. Those lots sit on a slope that, according to the same engineering report, is failing after the May 2016 wildfire burned trees and weakened the hill. Those acquisitions are expected to cost the municipality $5 million.

The wildfire destroyed more than 2,400 homes and other structures in Fort McMurray.

As part of the recovery effort, the municipality has had to examine if rebuilding should be allowed in areas like Waterways where flooding and landslide risks could mean the municipality is liable in the event of a calamity.

The suggestion from administrators to buy out another 14 lots, including lots owned by Frances Jean and Brian Jean, was prompted by concerns that slope movement could affect other properties.

Frances Jean described the proposal as a "bombshell" and opposed it. Three other homeowners also voiced their opposition.

"There's absolutely no reason we can't rebuild there," Frances Jean said.

Wildrose spokesperson Samantha Johnston said Brian Jean would not comment.

'Choicest lots'

Frances Jean is well known around Fort McMurray as a trailblazer among female entrepreneurs. Her family owns a number of businesses. She's also an author and started the city's first newspaper.

Frances Jean said her son already sacrificed two lots during the first round of buyouts.

A Wildrose spokesperson said leader Brian Jean declined to comment. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

She said he owns several properties in Waterways, including a lot where he had a house that burned down during the wildfire. That lot was not included in the list of properties to be bought out.

Frances Jean said despite the risks, she and her son are willing to pay for the engineering to ensure that a duplex they want to built on their remaining Waterways property is built safely. Those two lots are on Cliff Avenue.

She noted the municipality has a history of expropriating land against the wishes of owners and wasting taxpayers money doing nothing with the land.

"In a few years I am sure those lots in question will be the choicest lots in Fort McMurray. I am sure the city will be able to sell them to people who will build beautiful homes."

Mayor disagrees

Mayor Melissa Blake and three other councillors opposed the motion to buy out the 14 lots.

Blake described the move as a political ploy by some councilors seeking re-election in October.

Frances Jean says she and her son, Opposition Leader Brian Jean, own two properties on a slope in Waterways that the city wanted to expropriate. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"I was emotional and I was struck by the inclination of what they were calling a win-win was not a win-win but a, 'Let's play favourites' [with voters], " Blake, who isn't running again, said outside the meeting.

The mayor said the move would not be fiscally prudent because the taxpayers would be on the hook for the costs to shore up the hill with retaining walls and other infrastructure.

Council documents indicate those mitigation measures could cost the municipality $4 million. However acquiring all 14 properties would cost $3.5 million.

