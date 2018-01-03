If you're wondering what to do with that dried up Christmas tree, you can give it a second life — by donating it to an Edmonton-area wildlife rehabilitation centre.

WILDNorth is taking donations of real Christmas trees for the animals they're housing over the winter months while the various creatures recover from injury.

The trees can help change the scenery for the birds of prey who may be getting a bit stir crazy during the winter months. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

"They can use some enrichment," Dale Gienow, WILDNorth's rescue manager, told CBC's Radio Active Tuesday. "It gets pretty boring, looking at the same four walls every day."

The trees offer shelter for some of the smaller mammals while acting as alternative perch spots for birds.

"Some of our gnawing creatures … having that material to chew on and work their teeth helps them to keep their teeth in good condition," Gienow said.

The trees are also used to create a bit of a shelter for animals like this fox, similar to what it might be used to in the wild. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

The trees also act as a bit of a mental health support for the animals. "You can imagine being cooped up in the same space, not being able to go outside for a long period of time," Gienow said. "[The trees keep] their minds busy at a time where they're recovering."

In 2017, WILDNorth took in about 20 per cent more animals than they did the previous year. The donated trees will help their increased population feel a bit more comfortable while they recover.

"It's a great way to recycle the trees," Gienow said. "And it helps them out."

Donations of real, undecorated trees, under eight feet tall, can be dropped off at the WILDNorth rehab centre, about 10 minutes west of Edmonton, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark, weekday afternoons on CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM/740 AM in Edmonton. Follow the show on Twitter: @CBCRadioActive.