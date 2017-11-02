The only full-scope rehabilitation centre in northern Alberta is taking in 20 per cent more animals than in previous years, leaving the centre struggling to stay afloat.

The Edmonton-based WILDNorth rehabilitation centre is on pace to care for 3,000 injured and abandoned animals this year, up from 2,500 last year, forcing the centre to spend an extra $50,000.

A WILDNorth worker feeding a rescued baby porcupine. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

Dale Gienow, manager of donor relations, said there are likely two reasons for the increase: an extensive marketing campaign and investing in a mobile unit to travel further for rescues.

"It's really put some stress on the organization, and moving forward, it's going to be difficult for us," Gienow told CBC's Radio Active Wednesday.

The organization depends on both public and corporate donations for their yearly budget. They also put on fundraisers, like an art festival, a masquerade and a run.

Dale Gienow, out for a winter rescue for WILDNorth. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

No interest in slowing down

An easy solution to WILDNorth's money woes, it seems, would be to simply rescue fewer animals. But Gienow said the organization has no interest in slowing down.

An owl, stuck in a barbed-wire fence, is tended to by a member of the WILDNorth team. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

"Not only do we want to provide help for these animals, but it really is an essential community service," Gienow said. "When people find these injured animals in their backyard, we're the only folks out there to call."

Citizens could call Fish and Wildlife, but Gienow said they generally deal with animals that present a danger to the public. If a person finds an injured bird or an abandoned baby badger, WILDNorth is there to rescue them.

Gienow said he is a strong believer in the circle of life — that sometimes animals die in early stages of life, but he said WILDNorth primarily receives animals who are injured or orphaned because of non-natural events.

"The lion's share of the animals we receive are animals that again are impacted by people," Gienow said. "Natural predation is one thing, but when it's impacted by people, then we do our best to intervene."

Potential solutions?

With WILDNorth just recently assuming a deficit, Gienow said the rehabilitation centre is looking at different ways to raise money.

A beaver is prepped for surgery to install a radio tracking device before being released. The beaver was in care for several months at WILDNorth after being contaminated by bitumen in northern Alberta. (WILDNorth/Supplied)

Currently, the City of Edmonton provides 20 per cent of WILDNorth's budget. Since their mobile unit expansion, they've been servicing the surrounding area as well — and are hoping to pitch themselves to other municipalities to provide similar funding.

Gienow said he hopes the municipalities will see the centre as an essential service.

"It's a public service," he said. "There's no other options for people or animals.

"It's something we feel we have to do."

Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark, weekday afternoons at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the afternoon crew on Twitter @CBCRadioActive.