A shooter practising with an exploding target touched off a small wildfire last month near Fort McMurray, Alberta Forestry says.

The department said officers charged "an individual" under forest fire prevention legislation.

Recreational shooters sometimes use exploding targets, which can include containers filled with an explosive called tannerite, similar to what's in the YouTube video below.

Alberta Forestry said it responded to a wildfire on May 28 in a public area frequented by recreational users off Highway 63.

On its website, the department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, which started about 35 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

The department said the "individual" was issued a $287 ticket under the Forest and Prairie Protection Regulation for "shooting, igniting, detonating an exploding target ... without the permission of a forest officer."

Alberta Wildfire said the case is before the courts and officials could not comment further.

Daina Lyn, a wildfire information officer, said 10 of the 23 forest fires in the Fort McMurray area this season were started by people.

"It's one thing more on the list of things that are human caused starts for wildfires," Lyn said of the exploding target. "So if we could reduce the odds of human caused wildfires, we are looking at a 50-per-cent reduction in wildfire starts."

The province recently strengthened the Forest and Prairie Protection Act. Penalties under the act can now include fines of up to $100,000 and jail sentences of up to two years.