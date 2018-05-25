A forest fire outside Janvier in northern Alberta no longer poses an immediate threat to the community, as it's being held by emergency crews and is not expected to grow.

Residents are no longer on evacuation alert, the municipality said Saturday morning. The community 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray had been on alert since Wednesday.

Fire fighting efforts have kept the flames from encroaching, said Alberta Wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist.

A fire break has been constructed around 70 per cent of the wildfire's edge, she said, and six helicopters have been bucketing hotspots and soaking areas around the blaze.

(Charlie Brockman/CBC News Graphics)

The fire danger level in the Lac La Biche area remains high. In Fort McMurray, the danger level has been classified as extreme due to dry conditions and minimal rain.

On Friday, the province issued a ban on off-highway vehicles in the protected forest areas of most of northern Alberta.

The ban begins at the southern boundary of Big Lakes County in the town of Peace River, extending to the border of Wood Buffalo National Park and the Northwest Territories, as well as to the Lac La Biche and Fort McMurray areas.

Off-highway vehicle use is still permitted on private land.

Fire bans also continue in same areas, prohibiting backyard fire pits, campfires, charcoal briquettes, turkey fryers, torches, exploding targets and fireworks.

Propane fire pits, gas stoves and propane barbecues can still be used in communities, back country and camping areas.

Connect with David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca