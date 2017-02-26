A senior claims the City of Edmonton has told her she is responsible for cleaning up the mess after a truck caught fire on the street outside her home.

And it wasn't even Margaret Mason's vehicle.

"Nothing to do with this household, it had nothing to do with me or anyone in the house," said Mason.

Firefighters work to put out a truck fire on Monday outside Mason's home in Forest Heights. (Rob Beck)

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday in front of the 84-year-old woman's Forest Heights home near 75th Street and 106th Avenue.

"I ran to the living room and there was nothing but grey smoke and fire flying to my bay window," Mason said. "So I panicked, I didn't know what to do but then I was told to stay in.

"I really got scared, I didn't know if my house was going to catch fire."

Firefighters put out the fire but it left a sooty mess.

"The city sidewalk, the road and all the soot was flying all over the grass," said Mason.

Health concerns

Mason's son-in-law, Rob Beck, said the city has said the soot is toxic and it's embedded in the sidewalk.

"We're concerned about everybody's health," Beck said Friday. "We come over here regularly, there's people that walk by.

"The city said, 'It's toxic, we can't power-wash it,' but you can see I swept it today so you could see the damage that's done, but it's still here."

However, a city spokesperson said there is no record of Mason being told the mess was toxic or that she was responsible for the cleanup. Sarah Meffen said it's very unlikely there's any toxicity.

But a hazardous materials crew is being sent out to assess the situation and a road crew will conduct another cleanup, Meffen said.

Rob Beck sweeps away the snow and loose soot to show the damage from a vehicle fire. (CBC)

After the fire, a tow truck driver removed debris but told Mason he couldn't do much about the soot. Police advised her to call 311, the contact line for City of Edmonton services.

"All I was told that it's none of their problem, it's mine," Mason said. "I said, 'Since when has the city sidewalk been my property?' and the different departments told me, 'Well, you have to clean it up.' "

Councillor trying to help

She followed up the next day with a call to Ben Henderson, her city councillor. Henderson's secretary came and looked at the mess "and she couldn't believe it," Mason said. But she hasn't heard from the secretary since.

Henderson said he's working to help Mason find a solution but admits it's a unique and complicated situation.

"I don't know who's responsible," he said. He noted that the owner of the burned vehicle may play a role in resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, Mason has tried to clean up what she can but the thick soot remains and is being picked up by people's shoes.

The soot is spreading as people come and go from Mason's home. (CBC)

"Whoever walks there, the mailman, whatever, I'm going to have soot on all these walks again," she said.

Mason, who has lived in her home for nearly 52 years, is disappointed with the city.

"I'm really frustrated, I just don't know who to ask and who to look for. I'd like the city to clean that up. I'm a senior and I think I should have a little bit of consideration."