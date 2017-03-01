Construction of the new Whitemud Equine Centre is on target to open for programming this fall.

The new fully accessible indoor riding arena is 60 per cent complete, said Diane David, executive director of the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association.

"There's no leaks and no unwanted weather coming through as there is in our existing barn," David said Wednesday during a media tour.

The new facility includes a fully accessible indoor riding ring, stables with horse stalls, two large tack rooms, teaching spaces, a multipurpose room and indoor washrooms.

It replaces the current deteriorating building, which was once a World War II airplane hangar rebuilt in the river valley almost 60 years ago.

"The big thing for us is that it doubles our capacity," said David.

"Currently we have five tack stalls ... with 12 we can double our classes, we can have more clinics, more workshops."

The fact the arena is indoors means the centre will be able to run small shows in the winter, which adds a unique element, she said.

The city contributed $5.1 million to the project, with the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association borrowing the remaining $2.5 million.

Construction started in June 2016 and is expected to be completed in time for fall programming to start in Sept. 2017.

The old arena will be demolished once the new facility opens, which allows the association to continue offering its programs throughout construction.

Among the other programs offered is the Little Bits Therapeutic Riding Association program, which provides horseback riding for 125 children and adults with disabilities.