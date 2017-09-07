A man is dead after a confrontation with RCMP in the remote northern Alberta community of Whitefish Lake First Nation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating if the St. Paul RCMP officer involved in the fatality was justified in their actions, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Police were first called to a residence in the community, approximately 100 kilometres northwest of St. Paul, in the early evening on Wednesday when a man was reportedly causing a disturbance at a residence in the community, RCMP said.

The man was fatally injured by an attending RCMP officer, police said. No other members of the public were injured in the incident.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Whitefish Lake First Nation stretches for about 20 kilometres along the north shore of Utikuma Lake in north-central Alberta. The community is home to about 1,200 people.