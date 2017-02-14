A 19-year-old man who police say locked his grandfather in a basement before attempting to burn the house down was apprehended in a Whitecourt home after he was found hiding with a handgun, inside the headboard frame of a bed.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP were called to a rural home after receiving a panicked call from a man trapped inside.

The man had been locked in the basement by his adult grandson, who had strewn cardboard and firewood around the home, drenching it in a "flammable liquid" and attempting to set it all on fire, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The caller told police he was concerned for the safety of his wife and grandchildren as they were not responding to his phone calls or shouting, even though he thought they were home at the time.

Upon arrival, police determined that, after a failed attempt to set the house on fire, the man had stolen his grandmother's vehicle and fled the scene.

RCMP later heard that the suspect was likely in Peace River and advised their fellow officers to be on the look-out.

Peace Regional officers later spotted the stolen vehicle and got a warrant to enter the home.

That's when police say they found the man hiding in a bedroom within the headboard.

The suspect was in possession of a handmade .22 pistol and the keys to the stolen vehicle, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody on several new charges and outstanding warrants from Rocky Mountain House, Whitecourt, and Peace River. He's been charged with forcible confinement, attempted arson, possession of property obtained by crime and a number of charges related to firearms.

The man is due back in court next Wednesday.