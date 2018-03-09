The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has declared the North Saskatchewan River watershed infected with whirling disease.

The declaration covers all streams, creeks, lakes and rivers feeding into the river ending at the Saskatchewan border.

The declaration, issued Friday, establishes the federal government's role in managing the disease. It does not mean that all fish within the infected watersheds are infected with the disease.

Late last year, the agency declared the North Saskatchewan River watershed as part of a buffer zone for whirling disease in an effort to keep the disease from spreading.

Moving fish and other materials such as sediment from infected or buffer-area watersheds requires a permit, though recreational and sport fishing are exempt.

Whirling disease has been found in fish across Alberta. (Mike Lawrence/The Gleaner/Associated Press)

A fish was first confirmed with the disease at Johnson Lake in Banff National Park in 2016, but the disease has since been found in watersheds across southern Alberta.

The name comes from the circular swimming patterns of infected fish and affects cold-water salmonids such as salmon, trout and whitefish. The disease is not harmful to humans.

The Alberta government is encouraging fishers and anglers to clean, drain and dry their gear to help prevent the spread of the parasite that causes whirling disease.

Peter Giamberardino, coordinator of the provincial whirling disease program, said the disease was detected in the North Saskatchewan after sampling and surveillance work conducted in 2017.

This year the surveillance plan will include studying natural trout populations to determine "if there are actual impacts to those populations," Giamberardino said Friday.

"We know that once it's in the wild, it's there to stay," he said.

"So we can't treat the disease or eradicate it, but what we can do is really prevent the spread of the disease and do our best to protect those natural trout populations that have yet to be exposed or impacted by the disease.

"So we really ask people recreating out on the landscape in these water bodies to really pay attention to their cleaning, draining and drying of all water equipment and gear — waders and fishing nets and things like that.

"[It is] really important the public is taking that action to prevent the spread of whirling disease."