Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a man on Saturday night — the second one in three days in the small city.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 9:35 p.m. at the request of EMS. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in an apartment with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

RCMP could not say how the man died and could not confirm whether there would be an autopsy, but did advise this event is not related to a different suspicious death that happened in Wetaskiwin on Thursday night.

The RCMP's forensic team and major crimes unit is investigating alongside Wetaskiwin RCMP.

The investigation continues and no other information is available at this time.

Wetaskiwin is approximately 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.