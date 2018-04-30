Accused Wetaskiwin sexual predator previously targeted by 'Creep Catchers'

Accused Wetaskiwin sexual predator Edward Wolf was targeted in late 2016 by a controversial vigilante group called Creep Catchers, CBC has confirmed.

Members of the Fort St. John, B.C., branch of the group posed as a 15-year-old girl online and began communicating through text messages with a Wetaskiwin man who identified himself online as Ed Waters.

Numerous sources have confirmed Ed Waters and Edward Wolf are the same person.

The introduction on the YouTube video states, "This guy drove 750 kilometres to meet up with a 15-year-old girl. Who knows what else he's capable of? ... The chats are very graphic."

The video shows the Creep Catchers target entering a Tim Horton's coffee shop in Fort St. John in November 2016, where he is confronted by three men who tape the encounter.

One man asked, "You think that's OK to come this far to meet up with a 14-year-old girl that you met online?"

Wolf replied, "No."

A creep catcher video shot in Fort St. John, B.C. shows a confrontation with a man now accused of sex assault. 0:14

When the man pressed Wolf on why he made the trip, Wolf answered, "Don't have a clue."

The video surfaced on a Wetaskiwin Facebook site in November 2016, with posters trying to determine Waters's true identity.

Area resident Jodi Delorme said he recognized the man as Edward Wolf and contacted Wetaskiwin RCMP to make them aware of the video, along with Wolf's identity and address.

Delorme said he was thanked for the information, but was ultimately frustrated by the RCMP's response.

Jodi Delorme says when he drove by Wolf's house in late 2016, three RCMP cars were out front. He claims a Mountie told him Wolf was 'just a lonely old man.' (Janice Johnston/CBC News)

After his phone call to Mounties, Delorme drove by Wolf's house and spotted three RCMP vehicles out front, so he said he got out to speak with one of the officers.

"The cop just told me there was nothing they could do," Delorme said in an interview last week with CBC News. "[He said] Creep Catchers have made it so they can't go further into the investigation and that he's just a lonely old man and he does no harm."

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott told CBC News, "We were made aware of a video in 2016, but not through Fort St. John RCMP. So we did not investigate in 2016."

Scott was unable to verify or deny the comments allegedly made by the RCMP member at the time, but Delorme was emphatic.

"When I spoke to the cop that was there," Delorme said, "he didn't seem like there was any care in the world to even worry about this guy."

Wolf is now charged with sexually assaulting three teenage girls. According to court documents, one of the alleged sex assaults took place between Sept. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2016, which mirrors the timing of the Creep Catchers video.

Victim's mother speaks out

Wolf is also accused of assaulting a teenage girl on March 26, 2018. Her identity, along with the other two complainants, is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Profile photo from Edward Wolf's Facebook page. He has been ordered by the court to stay off Facebook and all other social networking websites.

The girl's mother told CBC News her daughter owed a friend some money, so the friend convinced her to "go to Ed's house" to do some house cleaning and make cash.

"When she got there, apparently he started rubbing himself," the girl's mother said. She said her daughter told her Wolf offered $50 for her underwear, then began asking her for sexual favours.

"I guess they called it upping the prizes a little bit," the mother said. "If you do one thing you get more — if you do something else, you'll get a little bit more. It's terrible. It's gross."

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Wolf is accused of sexually assaulting both girls.

"I hope he goes to jail for a long time," the girl's mother told CBC.

'He shouldn't be out on bail'

The girl's mother is also angry Wolf was released on bail.

"He shouldn't be out on bail," she said. "Because I mean he's still out there on the streets. He could still lure young girls in and do the same thing with other girls."

Court documents show Wolf was released with strict conditions.

He has been ordered to stay away from the young women he's accused of sexually assaulting and is forbidden from possessing a computer or cell phone. Wolf is not allowed to use Facebook or any other social networking websites. The court also ordered him to stay away from public parks, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres. He's only allowed to communicate with a person under the age of 16 in the immediate presence of the young person's parent or guardian.

Wolf's next court appearance is scheduled for May 22 in Wetaskiwin provincial court.